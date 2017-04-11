State Senator Charged With Conspiracy And Theft

(MPRN-Lansing) A raid on State Senator Bert Johnson’s home and Lansing office has culminated in a federal indictment. A grand jury returned charges of theft and conspiracy against the Detroit-area senator.

Acting United States Attorney Daniel Lemisch said in a press release,

“Theft of taxpayer’s money by elected public officials, as these charges allege, is disheartening and will not be tolerated.”

Johnson allegedly hired a so-called “ghost employee” to pay off several loans. The complaint says the State of Michigan unknowingly paid over 23-thousand dollars to an employee who never did any work for Johnson. The name of Johnson’s co-conspirator was not revealed, but the co-conspirator was hired in March of 2014 and worked through January of 2015.

Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, Manny Muriel, said cases like this undermine the public’s trust in the government.