State Senator Invovled In FBI-State Police Joint Investigation

(MPRN-Lansing) A state Senator is involved in a joint investigation with the FBI and Michigan State Police. Both departments executed search warrants on the Lansing office and Highland Park home of Democratic Senator Bert Johnson Monday.

Investigators did not give any details about the nature of the investigation. An unidentified man who was with the team of investigators leaving the Senate office building said,

“We had investigative activity here in the Senate, but that’s all I’m going to say.”

Johnson has had financial troubles in the past, including unpaid fundraising bills. In 2015, Johnson had a bench warrant issued in Illinois after failing to pay for political fundraising work.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich said of the investigation,

“I take this situation very seriously and I will be monitoring it closely.”

Investigators at the Senate office building left with wheeled briefcase-type carts and accordion binders.