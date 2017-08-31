State Task Force Ready To Take On Mental Health Care Changes After Break

By Cheyna Roth 26 minutes ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Members of the state House of Representatives are ready to take on a mental health overhaul when they return next week. 

The bipartisan House C.A.R.E.S (Community, Access, Resources, Education, and Safety) task force toured the state over summer recess. They spoke to mental health patients, experts, and providers about what the state can do to improve care and access to treatment.

Representative Klint Kesto (R-Commerce Township) is a co-chair of the task force. He said it wants to look at multiple perspectives of mental health.

“We’re really looking for innovative and cutting edge policy,” Kesto said. “So it’s important that we hear from the providers but we also hear from those that are receiving services and their family members.”

Lawmakers have already started to draft legislation to be introduced in the fall. Kesto said some of the bills in the works would improve insurance coverage and enhance law enforcement training.

“But certainly I believe we will have more and more things that we need to address,” Kesto said. “More issues that we need to find legislation for.”

Kesto said he hopes to have some legislation voted on in the House by the Christmas recess. If you have suggestions on state mental health services, you can submit them on the task force’s website.

Tags: 
mental health
health insurance
State Government

WSW: Back To School, Keep An Eye Out For Anxiety

By Aug 24, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Teacher Anne Lape says it’s normal for students to be anxious about the start of a new school year. But she says parents should be aware of the signs that a child is suffering from anxiety.


Hundreds Gather For Mental Health Services, Many Oppose Snyder Overhaul

By May 11, 2017
Rick Pluta, The Michigan Public Radio Network / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) There was a big rally at the state Capitol Wednesday to support improved mental health services and to oppose Governor Rick Snyder’s plan to overhaul how those services are paid for. 

WSW: Mental Health Forum Reducing Barriers For Help

By Apr 8, 2016
Earlene McMichael, WMUK

Pamela and Curtis Robinson are determined that neither money, nor lack of information, keep people from getting mental health counseling and other support services. So they run the Emerging HOPE Family Strengthening Program, a Kalamazoo-area nonprofit serving families and individuals with limited resources and from underrepresented communities. On today's WestSouthwest, the couple talks about their group and previews their mental health forum, the ninth annual, set for Saturday, April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Public Library in downtown Kalamazoo. 


Michigan Consumers To Wait Longer To Learn Cost Of Health Care Coverage

By Aug 3, 2017
WMUK

(MPRN-Lansing) Uncertainty in Washington about the future of the Affordable Care Act is leaving many Michigan consumers in the dark on how much they will paying for health coverage next year. 