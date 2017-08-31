State Task Force Ready To Take On Mental Health Care Changes After Break

(MPRN-Lansing) Members of the state House of Representatives are ready to take on a mental health overhaul when they return next week.

The bipartisan House C.A.R.E.S (Community, Access, Resources, Education, and Safety) task force toured the state over summer recess. They spoke to mental health patients, experts, and providers about what the state can do to improve care and access to treatment.

Representative Klint Kesto (R-Commerce Township) is a co-chair of the task force. He said it wants to look at multiple perspectives of mental health.

“We’re really looking for innovative and cutting edge policy,” Kesto said. “So it’s important that we hear from the providers but we also hear from those that are receiving services and their family members.”

Lawmakers have already started to draft legislation to be introduced in the fall. Kesto said some of the bills in the works would improve insurance coverage and enhance law enforcement training.

“But certainly I believe we will have more and more things that we need to address,” Kesto said. “More issues that we need to find legislation for.”

Kesto said he hopes to have some legislation voted on in the House by the Christmas recess. If you have suggestions on state mental health services, you can submit them on the task force’s website.