The "State of WMU" 2017

Western Michigan University President Edward Montgomery delivered his first “State of the University” address on Friday, October 6. During the university’s annual Fall Academic Convocation.

Dr. Edward Montgomery delivers the 2017 "State of the University" address

During the address, Montgomery looked back on WMU’s accomplishments over the past year. But he also addressed some challenges that lie ahead. Montgomery says those challenges include reversing a downward trend in student enrollment numbers and improving the university’s “on time” graduation rate.

