The "State of WMU" 2017

WMU President Edward Montgomery
Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Western Michigan University President Edward Montgomery delivered his first “State of the University” address on Friday, October 6. During the university’s annual Fall Academic Convocation.


During the address, Montgomery looked back on WMU’s accomplishments over the past year. But he also addressed some challenges that lie ahead. Montgomery says those challenges include reversing a downward trend in student enrollment numbers and improving the university’s “on time” graduation rate.

