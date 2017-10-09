Stulberg Silver Medalist Qing Yu Chen Returns For Concerto Performance at WMU

Joshua Bell, a a top concert soloist for over three decades, still finds it hard to believe that the string competition he entered as a twelve-year old is now in its forty-second year. The Stulberg International String Competition will be held in Kalamazoo this Saturday.

An interview with Joshua Bell

In the interview, Bell remembers being pessimistic about his chances against the older competitors at the Stulberg, and how his fingers missed the fingerboard in the opening passages of Eduardo Lalo's Symphonie espagnole, prompting him to stop and ask to start over. That episode is now the subject of a children's book, The Dance of the Violin, a follow up to The Man With The Violin, which was based on Bell's hour-long stint as a subway musician. Bell also touches on his meaningful relationship with the Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, for which he serves as music director.