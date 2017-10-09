Stulberg Silver Medalist Qing Yu Chen Returns For Concerto Performance at WMU

By 3 minutes ago

Qing Yu Chen won the silver medal at the 2017 Stulberg International String Competition in Kalamazoo.
Credit stulberg.org

On Sunday, Qing Yu Chen performed Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2 with the Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra, the same work she played last May at the Stulberg International String Competition. Chen, conductor Bruce Uchimura, and Stulberg director Margaret Hamilton previewed the concert with Cara Lieurance.


You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Stulberg International String Competition
Margaret Hamilton
Bruce Uchimura
Qing Yu Chen

Related Content

Joshua Bell To Stulberg Competitors: "Be Yourself, And Let It Rip!"

By May 10, 2017
Shervin Lainez

Joshua Bell, a a top concert soloist for over three decades, still finds it hard to believe that the string competition he entered as a twelve-year old is now in its forty-second year. The Stulberg International String Competition will be held in Kalamazoo this Saturday.

In the interview, Bell remembers being pessimistic about his chances against the older competitors at the Stulberg, and how his fingers missed the fingerboard in the opening passages of Eduardo Lalo's Symphonie espagnole, prompting him to stop and ask to start over. That episode is now the subject of a children's book, The Dance of the Violin, a follow up to The Man With The Violin, which was based on Bell's hour-long stint as a subway musician. Bell also touches on his meaningful relationship with the Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, for which he serves as music director.

Stulberg Silver Medalist Oliver Herbert Performs With University Orchestra

By Oct 16, 2015

Oliver Herbert was a senior in high school in California when he performed last May in the Stulberg International String Competition, for which he won the silver medal.  Now in his first year at the renowned Curtis Institute in Philadelphia, PA, he returned to Kalamazoo as the guest soloist of the Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra for its concert on October 11.


Top Violinist Sarah Chang Discusses International Career

By May 23, 2015
Colin Bell

Violinist Sarah Chang's concerto performance with the Kalamazoo Symphony and appearance as a judge for the Stulberg International String Competition were part of a season in which she performed in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, London, Malaysia, Toronto, Barcelona, New York, Germany, Istanbul, Korea, and Detroit.

Bach Is 'Music For Life,' Says Cellist Richard Narroway

By May 1, 2015
richardnarroway.com

The six cello suites of Johann Sebastian Bach are transformative works for those who play them. Richard Narroway, who won the gold medal in 2010 at the Stulberg International String Competition, will perform three suites at First Congregational Church of Kalamazoo on Saturday, in a concert sponsored jointly by the Stulberg and the Kalamazoo Bach Festival.