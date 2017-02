You can now text an emergency in Kalamazoo County. The Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority’s has been working on the Text-to-9-1-1 service since August of last year.

It allows people to send a text message to emergency dispatchers when a phone call isn’t possible. Cell phone users have to have a text or data plan for the service to work. The dispatch authority says calling 911 is still the fastest way to get help.