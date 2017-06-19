Top Legislators Give Mixed Response To Snyder Keeping Lyon On The Job

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Snyder is raising a lot of eyebrows by keeping the state health director at his post, even though he’s now facing criminal charges for the Flint water crisis.

Last week Attorney General Bill Schuette filed multiple criminal charges against Nick Lyon, including manslaughter. But shortly after the charges were announced, Governor Rick Snyder defended Lyon, and said he’ll stay on as head of the State Health Department.

That’s getting a mixed response from Republican and Democratic lawmakers. House Minority Leader Sam Singh (D-Lansing) says Lyon should at least be given a leave of absence.

“The administration I was very disappointed with their response to the issue.”

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich says Snyder shouldn’t be defending Lyon.

But, for now, Republican leaders in the House and Senate are withholding their thoughts on whether Lyon should stay in office.