Top Legislators Give Mixed Response To Snyder Keeping Lyon On The Job

By Cheyna Roth 58 minutes ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Snyder is raising a lot of eyebrows by keeping the state health director at his post, even though he’s now facing criminal charges for the Flint water crisis. 

Last week Attorney General Bill Schuette filed multiple criminal charges against Nick Lyon, including manslaughter. But shortly after the charges were announced, Governor Rick Snyder defended Lyon, and said he’ll stay on as head of the State Health Department.

That’s getting a mixed response from Republican and Democratic lawmakers. House Minority Leader Sam Singh (D-Lansing) says Lyon should at least be given a leave of absence.

“The administration I was very disappointed with their response to the issue.”

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich says Snyder shouldn’t be defending Lyon.

But, for now, Republican leaders in the House and Senate are withholding their thoughts on whether Lyon should stay in office.

Tags: 
Flint water crisis
Rick Snyder
Bill Schuette
State Government

Related Content

Schuette Files Toughest Flint Water Charges Yet

By Jun 15, 2017
Rick Pluta, The Michigan Public Radio Network / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Flint) Two high-ranking state officials in Michigan face serious charges for allegedly keeping an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease in Flint a secret. Involuntary manslaughter is the most serious criminal charge filed yet related to the Flint water crisis. 


Flint Protestors Demand Faster Pipe Replacement

By Jun 14, 2017
Rick Pluta, The Michigan Public Radio Network / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) A group marched on Governor Rick Snyder’s office Tuesday to call for faster work fixing Flint’s water system. 