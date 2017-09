Tonight at 7:30 pm, renowned trombonist Jeremy Wilson will perform on the Bullock Performance Institute's Live and Interactive! Series. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance and WMU trombone professor Steve Wolfinbarger, he talks about becoming a trombonist in the Vienna Philharmonic at age 25, never having held an orchestral position before.

An interview with Jeremy Wilson and Steven Wolfinbarger

