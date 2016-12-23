Total Emploment, Jobless Rate Up In Kalamazoo, Battle Creek Labor Markets Compared To Year Ago

By 3 minutes ago

Unemployment rates in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek labor markets were up slightly in November, compared to a year ago. Although total employment was up in both areas. 

The state Department of Management, Technology and Budget says the Kalamazoo labor market’s seasonally unadjusted jobless rate was 3.8% last month, compared to 3.4% in Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties a year ago.

The Battle Creek labor market had an unemployment rate of 4.1% in November. Calhoun County’s jobless rate was up .4% from November of 2015.

