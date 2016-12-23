Total Emploment, Jobless Rate Up In Kalamazoo, Battle Creek Labor Markets Compared To Year Ago

Unemployment rates in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek labor markets were up slightly in November, compared to a year ago. Although total employment was up in both areas.

The state Department of Management, Technology and Budget says the Kalamazoo labor market’s seasonally unadjusted jobless rate was 3.8% last month, compared to 3.4% in Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties a year ago.

The Battle Creek labor market had an unemployment rate of 4.1% in November. Calhoun County’s jobless rate was up .4% from November of 2015.