On Tour From Copenhagen, Acclaimed Danish String Quartet Visits Kalamazoo

The Danish String Quartet is on tour in the United States, and it's a big deal for fans of classical music. On February 3 last week, the Boston Musical Intelligencer​ observed: "...the group gave a performance [...] with ensemble playing at an unobtrusively superhuman level." On Wednesday, cellist Fredrik Sjölin of the Danish String Quartet talked to Cara Lieurance about tonight's concert in Kalamazoo for the Fontana series.

An interview with cellist Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin of the Danish String Quartet.

