The Toxic Avenger, Opening At Farmers Alley, Is A Rude, Crude Hero For Our Time

The Farmers Alley Theatre production of Million Dollar Quartet, which opens on December 2 at the Little Theatre, is based on the true-life story of four soon-to-be legends meeting as a group for the first time. The place was Sam Phillips' Sun Records in Memphis. The date was December 4, 1956. And the musicians were Johnny Cash, age 24; Elvis Presley, age 21, Carl Perkins, age 24, and Jerry Lee Lewis, age 21.

Producer Sam Phillips was able to get the superstar Presley, newly-minted star Cash, Rockabilly’s frontman Perkins, and a then-unknown Lewis to lay down tracks deep into the night. Million Dollar Quartet takes that premise and explores the personal stories and interactions between the four musicians, the producer, and Elvis' girlfriend. Scott Moreau, who has played the role of Johnny Cash in the national touring production over 800 times, is directing the Farmers Alley run. Kalamazoo native Nat Zegree, now living in New York, is playing Jerry Lee Lewis and music directing the show. They discuss their roles in a conversation with deputy director Rob Weiner and Cara Lieurance.