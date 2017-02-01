The Toxic Avenger, Opening At Farmers Alley, Is A Rude, Crude Hero For Our Time

The cast of The Toxic Avenger at Farmers Alley Theatre
Credit farmersalleytheatre.com

Director Rob Weiner and cast members Jarrad Biron Green (Melvin Ferd The Third/Toxic Avenger), Deon'te Goodman ("Black Dude," covering multiple roles) and Jessica Medoff (Mayor Babs Belgoody) recently joined Cara Lieurance for a lively discussion about the R-rated but fun-loving cult musical, The Toxic Avenger.


Million Dollar Quartet Takes On Rock 'N' Roll History At Farmers Alley Theatre

By Nov 24, 2016
Jeremy Daniel

The Farmers Alley Theatre production of Million Dollar Quartet, which opens on December 2 at the Little Theatre, is based on the true-life story of four soon-to-be legends meeting as a group for the first time. The place was Sam Phillips' Sun Records in Memphis. The date was December 4, 1956. And the musicians were Johnny Cash, age 24; Elvis Presley, age 21, Carl Perkins, age 24, and Jerry Lee Lewis, age 21.  

Producer Sam Phillips was able to get the superstar Presley, newly-minted star Cash, Rockabilly’s frontman Perkins, and a then-unknown Lewis to lay down tracks deep into the night.  Million Dollar Quartet takes that premise and explores the personal stories and interactions between the four musicians, the producer, and Elvis' girlfriend. Scott Moreau, who has played the role of Johnny Cash in the national touring production over 800 times, is directing the Farmers Alley run. Kalamazoo native Nat Zegree, now living in New York, is playing Jerry Lee Lewis and music directing the show. They discuss their roles in a conversation with deputy director Rob Weiner and Cara Lieurance.


Farmers Alley Puts On Pulitzer Prize Winning Play 'Disgraced'

By Nov 3, 2016
From left to right: Actors Damien Seperi, Bianca Washington, Mitchell Koory, Kate Thomsen
Katherine Nofs

“It’s intense, it’s psychological, it’s honest, it’s forthright and provocative," says D. Terry Williams, director of Farmers Alley Theatre’s production of Disgraced. The play opens Friday, November 4th at Western Michigan University's Little Theatre.

Williams says it’s the Michigan premiere for the Pulitzer Prize winning play. 


What's Happening At Farmers Alley This Season

By Aug 19, 2016
courtesy of Encore Magazine / encorekalamazoo.com

Farmers Alley Theatre, which was founded by four theater veterans - Adam Weiner, Rob Weiner, Jeremy Koch, and Denene Mulay Koch - begins its ninth season on September 30. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Rob Weiner and Jeremy Koch say their mission to produce thought-provoking, entertaining live theater in an intimate setting has expanded. Four years ago, the theater began an association with the Actor's Equity Association, the professional union for actors on Broadway and other major theater centers. This has allowed local casts to mix with seasoned professionals.