Trump Budget Proposal Cuts Great Lakes Restoration

By Great Lakes Today 5 minutes ago

Lake Michigan at Grand Haven - file photo
Credit iStock/Elizabeth Quillian

(Great Lakes Today) The outline of President Trump’s 2018 budget is out – and it eliminates the $300 million in annual funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which finances environmental projects all over the region. 

Elizabeth Miller of Great Lakes Today reports that Trump’s budget calls for a 31 percent decrease in funding for the Environmental Protection Agency – the biggest cut of any agency. In addition to cutting 3,200 employees, the proposal eliminates funding for other projects, too – including Chesapeake Bay restoration and climate change research.

Gildo Tori is the Director of Public Policy at Ducks Unlimited, an organization that restores wetlands and other habitats. They’ve used GLRI funding in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania and other states. Tori says restoration projects provide jobs to the Great Lakes region.

“This is about the economy and jobs, and I think this is a message we need to get out more and more to the Administration and to Congress,” said Tori.

Tori and other Great Lakes advocates have been in Washington this week, lobbying Congress to continue funding the initiative. The budget blueprint leaves the responsibilities of the initiative to state agencies and local communities.

The Ohio EPA has said it would be nearly impossible to fund the program. Rich Cochran, president of Western Reserve Land Conservancy, says the Great Lakes should be a federal priority.

“This is not some pork-barrel project that’s benefitting one little area of one little state. This is a region with eight states, provides drinking water to 30 million people at least, two countries. … It is by its very nature, by definition a federal issue.”

The conservancy has received more than $2 million for projects in Northeast Ohio.

Another beneficiary of GLRI funds is emerald shiner research in Buffalo, N.Y. Scientists fear the cuts could limit the project’s future.

“That means we’re looking at pretty skinny years in terms of researching the river,”

said Alicia Perez Fuentetaja, researcher at Buffalo State College’s Great Lakes Center. Trump’s plan now goes to Congress, and some officials from the Great Lakes region have vowed to fight back against the cuts.

Tags: 
Great Lakes
Environment

Related Content

WSW: What Great Lakes Cuts Mean For Policy And Politics

By Mar 13, 2017
File photo of the South Haven lighthouse
WMUK

Gary Wilson says if the Trump administration’s proposed cuts stand it would be devastating for Great Lakes restoration. The contributor to Detroit Public Television’s Great Lakes Bureau says it would be like a panic stop with your car. “You’re going forward and then suddenly put a halt to everything.”


Battle Ahead Over Great Lakes Funding

By Great Lakes Today Mar 14, 2017
iStock/Elizabeth Quillian

(Great Lakes Today) The Trump Administration could be proposing a 97 percent cut in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding when it unveils the federal budget later this month. 

WSW: "Not A Hoax" Not Good Enough For WMU Climate Change Action Group

By Jan 19, 2017
An EPA employee holds one of the types of booms used to clean up the Kalamazoo River oil spill in 2010. Patrick Miles of the U.S. Attorney's Office (middle) and acting EPA regional administrator Robert Kaplan (right) made the announcement about the Enbrid

The nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency told Senators on Wednesday that he doesn’t believe that climate change is a hoax. But members of Western Michigan University’s Climate Change Action Group say that doesn’t address their fears about Scott Pruitt running the EPA. 


Pipeline Owner Presents In Front Of Standing Room Only Crowd

By Cheyna Roth Mar 14, 2017
An EPA employee holds one of the types of booms used to clean up the Kalamazoo River oil spill in 2010. Patrick Miles of the U.S. Attorney's Office (middle) and acting EPA regional administrator Robert Kaplan (right) made the announcement about the Enbrid

(MPRN-Lansing) It was standing room only at a relatively obscure state board meeting Monday. The Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board heard a presentation from the oil and gas company that owns “Line Five” - an oil and gas pipeline that runs along the bottom of Lake Michigan near the Mackinac Bridge. 