Trump Friends And Foes Gather At State Capitol

By Cheyna Roth 1 minute ago

Rally at State Capitol on Saturday
Credit Cheyna Roth, Michigan Public Radio Network / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) “March 4 Trump” rallies took place across Michigan Saturday. 

President Trump has been in office for a little over a month and a half. But the supporters who gathered on the lawn of the Capital want him to know they think he is already doing a good job.

There were also a few speakers, including Republican State Senator Patrick Colbeck.

“He is not politics as usual, but there’s some folks that like politics as usual, and I find it refreshing that he’s going – pushing forward, focused on what he was elected to go off and do."

Nearby hundreds gathered for the Michigan Progressive Summit. They met to network and organize future events to – quote – “build a more progressive future.”

Tags: 
Donald Trump
Politics

Related Content

Hundreds Protest Trump Immigration Ban In Kalamazoo

By Feb 5, 2017
Kalamazoo residents Erum and Seema Shah rallying for immigrant and Muslim rights at Bronson Park
Rebecca Thiele, WMUK

Hundreds of people filled Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park on Sunday protesting Donald Trump’s immigration ban. The President’s executive order prevents people from seven countries - Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen - from entering the United States for 90 days. It also bans all refugees for 120 days.

Protest In Washington D.C. Strikes A Chord With WMU Professor

By Jan 23, 2017
Courtesy of Jennifer Machiorlatti

Western Michigan University Communication Professor Jennifer Machiorlatti says Saturday's Women's March in Washington D.C. was “One of the most amazing experiences of my life.”