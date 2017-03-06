Trump Friends And Foes Gather At State Capitol

(MPRN-Lansing) “March 4 Trump” rallies took place across Michigan Saturday.

President Trump has been in office for a little over a month and a half. But the supporters who gathered on the lawn of the Capital want him to know they think he is already doing a good job.

There were also a few speakers, including Republican State Senator Patrick Colbeck.

“He is not politics as usual, but there’s some folks that like politics as usual, and I find it refreshing that he’s going – pushing forward, focused on what he was elected to go off and do."

Nearby hundreds gathered for the Michigan Progressive Summit. They met to network and organize future events to – quote – “build a more progressive future.”