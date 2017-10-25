Tuba Virtuoso Oystein Baadsvik Performs At WMU tonight

Oystein Baadsvik
Credit baadsvik.com

Oystein Baadsvik emerged from a Norwegian music scene that boasted no small number of low brass players, as it turns out. Community brass bands are a popular activity in Scandinavia, but it is quite rare for a tubist to become a full-time concert artist without relying orchestra work and teaching. Oystein Baadsvik is that rare artist, and he joined Cara Lieurance to talk about his career and the music he'll perform tonight at 7:30 pm, in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University.


Oystein Baadsvik
WMU
Bullock Performance Institute

