With Ravel's Mother Goose Suite and Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker on the program, twin pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton will have images of fairy tales, sugar plums and much more dancing in the minds of listeners on Sunday. Cara Lieurance talks to both sisters about their upcoming concert for The Gilmore's Rising Stars Recital Series.

An interview with Christina and Michelle Naughton

