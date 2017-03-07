Understanding The Travel Ban: Annotations From NPR

By 4 minutes ago

(File photo) Kalamazoo residents Erum and Seema Shah rallying for immigrant and Muslim rights at Bronson Park
Credit Rebecca Thiele, WMUK

President Trump has signed a revised executive order, once again barring travel to the United States from six majority-Muslim countries and suspending the U.S. refugee program. It's similar to the president's January order that was blocked by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. But this latest order leaves Iraq off the list of barred countries. 

The White House cites more cooperation with the Iraqi government in vetting people who apply for U.S. visas. The latest order also specifically states that it does not apply to legal permanent U.S. residents or current visa holders. The new order goes into effect on March 16 and the travel ban is set to last 90 days. The suspension of the refugee program lasts 120 days.

This annotation features the text of the new executive order along with context and analysis from NPR journalists.

Loading...

Tags: 
Donald Trump

Related Content

Hundreds Protest Trump Immigration Ban In Kalamazoo

By Feb 5, 2017
Kalamazoo residents Erum and Seema Shah rallying for immigrant and Muslim rights at Bronson Park
Rebecca Thiele, WMUK

Hundreds of people filled Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park on Sunday protesting Donald Trump’s immigration ban. The President’s executive order prevents people from seven countries - Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen - from entering the United States for 90 days. It also bans all refugees for 120 days.

Protest In Washington D.C. Strikes A Chord With WMU Professor

By Jan 23, 2017
Courtesy of Jennifer Machiorlatti

Western Michigan University Communication Professor Jennifer Machiorlatti says Saturday's Women's March in Washington D.C. was “One of the most amazing experiences of my life.”