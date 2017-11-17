Upton Won't Run For US Senate

Fred Upton says he's not running for U.S. Senate next year. The Saint Joseph Republican announced Friday, November 17, that he'll seek another two-year term in the House instead.

Upton has been in Congress since 1986, first in the old Third District and now in the Sixth District that includes Kalamazoo and much of southwestern Michigan. Upton said in a statement that he thinks a Senate campaign was "winnable." But he says running for House again is the "right decision."

Upton is the only announced Republican in the Sixth District race. But six Democrats running for the chance to challenge him in November 2018. They are: David Benac, Paul Clements, Rich Eichholz, George Franklin, Eponine Garrod, and Matt Longjohn.

