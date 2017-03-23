Urban Democracy Feast Supports Social Justice

A different kind of “crowd-funding” program holds its next event in Kalamazoo Saturday, March 25. The Urban Democracy Feast raises money for social justice projects ranging from prison reform to youth leadership and employment issues.

Narda McClendon and Majyck D on the Kalamazoo Urban Democracy Feast initiative

Each dinner raises between $800 and $1,400. The money is divided proportionally among projects based on the votes of those who attend. Those requesting money must apply in advance. And they must report back on the success - or lack of it - with their work.

Narda McClendon is on the organizing committee. She says the feast is about more than just money.

"One of the big things we want to do is to get a conversation going between folks who are working on particular social justice issues and folks who are interested in them; get that dialog going, talk about the need, do some education as well as some brainstorming and problem- solving."

The Urban Democracy Feast initiative started in Kalamazoo in 2013 and held its first event in May 2015. Majyck-D got money at an earlier feast for her Internet radio station, Majyck Radio, which broadcasts programs by and about people from communities that are underrepresented on other stations and media.

"I didn't want to go through all of the bureaucratic paperwork that is normally seen going through something like this. For myself, it was just that I had an idea and needed a little bit of seed money to push the initiative along."

Saturday’s feast starts at 4:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 345 W. Michigan Avenue, in downtown Kalamazoo near Bronson Park.

