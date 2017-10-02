Vocal Supergroup MOSS Headlines Jazz Masters Series At WMU

On Thursday at 7:30 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall, five top vocal jazz soloists will reunite as MOSS for a concert that will also feature the Western Jazz Quartet, the University Jazz Orchestra, and Gold Company.

At WMUK, Theo Bleckmann, Lauren Kinhan, Jo Lawry, Peter Eldridge and Kate McGarry previewed their performance and revealed that their now-classic 2008 album, Moss, was based on three things: delicious home-cooked meals, self-knowledge as experienced artists, and a spirit of supportiveness.

An interview with the members of Moss, and Greg Jasperse.

The concert announcement released by the WMU School of Music reads: Vocal supergroup MOSS consists of five of the most phenomenal and distinctive vocalists today. Theo Bleckmann, the effusive German-American meistersinger and ECM-recording artist; Peter Eldridge, a melodic poet whose evocative songwriting wanders freely and deeply from genre to genre, also a member of the vocal quartet New York Voices; Kate McGarry, a Grammy® nominated vocal polymath equally at home with jazz and folk traditions; Lauren Kinhan, idiosyncratic composer, wordsmith and vocalist who also shares the New York Voices footprint; and newest member, Brooklyn-based Australian Jo Lawry, a singer-songwriter rooted in jazz who has become well-known beyond jazz circles for her work with Sting, Paul Simon and Peter Gabriel. MOSS intertwines jazz, classical, pop, folk, electronica, world music, and poetry into an arresting and unique sonic species of art. This is their first appearance in nearly 10 years in conjunction with Western Michigan University’s finest jazz students and faculty.

