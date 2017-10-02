Vocal Supergroup MOSS Headlines Jazz Masters Series At WMU

By 16 minutes ago

Jo Lawry, Lauren Kinhan, Theo Beckmann, Kate McGarry, and Peter Eldridge of MOSS
Credit WMU School of Music

On Thursday at 7:30 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall, five top vocal jazz soloists will reunite as MOSS for a concert that will also feature the Western Jazz Quartet, the University Jazz Orchestra, and Gold Company.

At WMUK, Theo Bleckmann, Lauren Kinhan, Jo Lawry, Peter Eldridge and Kate McGarry previewed their performance and revealed that their now-classic 2008 album, Moss, was based on three things: delicious home-cooked meals, self-knowledge as experienced artists, and a spirit of supportiveness.


The concert announcement released by the WMU School of Music reads:  Vocal supergroup MOSS consists of five of the most phenomenal and distinctive vocalists today. Theo Bleckmann, the effusive German-American meistersinger and ECM-recording artist; Peter Eldridge, a melodic poet whose evocative songwriting wanders freely and deeply from genre to genre, also a member of the vocal quartet New York Voices; Kate McGarry, a Grammy® nominated vocal polymath equally at home with jazz and folk traditions; Lauren Kinhan, idiosyncratic composer, wordsmith and vocalist who also shares the New York Voices footprint; and newest member, Brooklyn-based Australian Jo Lawry, a singer-songwriter rooted in jazz who has become well-known beyond jazz circles for her work with Sting, Paul Simon and Peter Gabriel. MOSS intertwines jazz, classical, pop, folk, electronica, world music, and poetry into an arresting and unique sonic species of art. This is their first appearance in nearly 10 years in conjunction with Western Michigan University’s finest jazz students and faculty.

--

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
MOSS
Peter Eldridge
Kate McGarry
Jo Lawry
Lauren Kinhan
Theo Bleckmann
Greg Jasperse

Related Content

Brazilian Jazz Artist Chico Pinheiro Headlines Gold Company Fest

By Mar 22, 2017
Rede Conexão, via Flickr

Brazilian guitarist, singer and composer Chico Pinheiro will perform his music with Gold Company, the Western Jazz Quartet, and the Western Jazz Orchestra  in the opening concert of the Gold Company Invitational Vocal Jazz Festival, Friday at 8 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. Pinheiro and Gold Company director Greg Jasperse preview the concert with Cara Lieurance. 


LHI Live: Jazz vocalist Greg Jasperse

By , & Oct 14, 2014
gregjasperse.com

Greg Jasperse has his hands full as a professor of vocal jazz at Western Michigan University, and director of the school's renowned vocal jazz ensemble Gold Company

He's also continuing to perform and arrange for professional vocal groups Vertical Voices and Sixth Wave on both coasts.

WMU Pres To Attend Gold Company's 'Royally Dunn' Saturday

By Feb 9, 2017

Gold Company and GCII, the acclaimed vocal jazz ensembles at Western Michigan University, will celebrate the kings and queens of pop, jazz, blues and rock and pay tribute to outgoing WMU president John Dunn in two performances Saturday at Miller Auditorium. Gold Company director Greg Jasperse and student producer Hannah Truckenbrod run down some of the highlights with Cara Lieurance.