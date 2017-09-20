Wage, Leave Time Petitions Move Ahead

By 37 minutes ago

Credit Wisconsin Public Radio

(MPRN-Lansing) Voters might have the chance to decide a pair of workers’ rights questions next year. 

A petition campaign to require businesses to offer employees paid sick and family leave has launched its signature-gathering drive. On the same day, a state elections board approved the form of a campaign to increase the state minimum wage to $12 an hour, which plans to start gathering names next month.

The minimum wage campaign would also require employers pay the $12 an hour even to workers who count tips as part of their earnings. Alicia Farris chairs the One Fair Wage campaign. She says the drive is aimed, in particular, at helping restaurant workers.

“We’re looking for economic freedom for all workers in Michigan,” she said.

The earned sick leave campaign would require employers to provide time off for illness or family business based on the number of hours worked.

“We all know what it’s like to get sick and to have to make that decision on whether or not you’re going to work, and, unfortunately, there are people who have to make that decision because it’s about making the rent,”

said Danielle Atkinson of the “Time to Care” campaign.

“It’s about paying for childcare, and so they have to make a really tough decision and go to work sick.”

Both are aiming to win a spot on the 2018 ballot if they don’t convince the Republican-controlled Legislature to adopt their initiatives.

Business groups like the Michigan Chamber of Commerce oppose the drives. Chamber President Richard Studley says both proposals would drive up costs for businesses and consumers.

“Part of the frustration we have is not only the damaging economic impact,” said Studley. “There will be fewer jobs for inexperienced people who need to get that first job.”

Both petition drives have been tried before and failed to get on the ballot. 

Tags: 
Election 2018
Politics
ballot proposals

Related Content

WSW: Ballot Proposal Takes Aim At "Heavily Gerrymandered State"

By Sep 18, 2017
Robert Weir / Voters Not Politicians

Former Congressman and state lawmaker Joe Schwarz says gerrymandering, term limits and money in politics are the biggest problems with state government. He’s backing a ballot drive designed to address gerrymandering. 

  

Board Of State Canvassers Approves Ballot Proposals

By Cheyna Roth Aug 18, 2017
State Capitol - file photo
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Several ballot proposals for Michigan’s 2018 election crossed a hurdle Thursday. The Board of State Canvassers approved the form of proposals on earned sick time, marijuana legalization and redistricting. 

Law Enforcement Concerned About Marijuana Legalization And Driving

By Cheyna Roth Aug 14, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Marijuana legalization could be on the 20-18 ballot. But people in law enforcement have concerns about potential consequences. 