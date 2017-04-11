Waterfront Film Fest Opens Permanent Theater Site In Holland

(File photo)
Credit Dianne Carroll Burdick/Courtesy of Waterfront Film Festival

This summer the Waterfront Film Festival is opening a permanent place to show movies in Holland. The facility will have 200 seats for either a theater or classroom as well as office space for Waterfront staff.

The building on Columbia Avenue near downtown Holland used to be an auto-body shop. It was converted with the help of a Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs grant.

The Waterfront Film Festival has gone through changes in the past few years. In 2013, it moved to South Haven from Saugatuck - where the event had been held for 16 years. Then in 2015, organizers canceled the festival and held small screenings in Grand Rapids instead.

With the new space in Holland, Waterfront intends to offer film events year-round. It’s set to open on June 22nd. 

