Weapons Banned at Kalamazoo Public Schools

Kalamazoo Public Schools has said “no thanks” to allowing weapons at its schools. The district’s decision to bar things like guns and knives follows a recent Michigan Court of Appeals decision, which found that districts do have a right to ban weapons.

The KPS board voted unanimously Thursday night in favor of the new policy.

The board’s decision was popular with community members who attended the meeting. Elementary school mentor Tobi Hanna-Davies spoke before the vote. She says given the measures schools take for safety, it would seem odd to allow firearms.

“It’s just amazing to me that the policy could be allowed that people with guns would be allowed in, that that would not prevent someone from entering the locked building,” she said.

KPS parent Ben Jones also spoke in favor of the ban. Jones said that all constitutional rights have limits, including the right to bear arms.

“For example, I am a very staunch advocate of First Amendment free speech rights,” he said. “However, I would not show up to school nude. And if I did I would expect to be escorted off the campus,” he added, to laughter.

Jones says he feels the same way about handguns.

Kalamazoo Public Schools’ weapons policy bans the public from bringing any guns to school buildings including those licensed for concealed carry.