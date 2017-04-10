WestSouthwest April 10, 2017

On WestSouthwest, the United Way releases its ALICE report on people living near the poverty line. And issues of gender are discussed at this year's Respecting Differences program in Kalamazoo.

The United Way has released a new report on financial security and poverty in Michigan. The Director of Community Impact for the Untied Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region Matt Lynn tells us what the numbers say about how families are getting by.

Transgender rights and gender inclusion will be topics discussed during the Respecting Differences program this year in Kalamazoo. Actor Scott Turner Schofield is the featured speaker for this year's event.