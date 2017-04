On WestSouthwest, we have a rebroadcast of an interview with Kalamazoo writer Robert Weir about a pilgrimage to key sites in the civil rights movement.

WestSouthwest April 6, 2017

Last year writer Robert Weir took part in a Living Legacy Civil Rights Pilgrimage. He wrote about the journey hosted by the Living Legacy Project through Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama. Weir wrote about his experience for the February issue of Encore Magazine, and joined us for an interview that originally aired February 20th.