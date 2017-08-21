WestSouthwest August 21, 2017

On WestSouthwest, a look at the federal government's maps that helped segregate neighborhoods in Kalamazoo and other cities. And the possible funding battles over Great Lakes projects. 

Bridge recently took a look at the federal government's maps and reports from the 1930's that influenced home loans. Bridge Computer Assisted Reporting Specialist Mike Wilkinson and the director of Western Michigan University's Lewis Walker Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnic Relations Tim Ready discuss what the maps tell us about the past and present. 

While there is a lot of attention focused on keeping Asian Carp out of the Great Lakes, there are other projects demanding attention and money. Gary Wilson, Contributor to Detroit Public Television's Great Lakes Bureau tells us how politics may influence who pays and how much. 

