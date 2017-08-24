On WestSouthwest, a Kalamazoo area teacher who wrote recently on childhood anxiety, And a Mackinac Center analyst says Michigan should be happy it didn't win the economic development battle to land a Foxconn plant.

WestSouthwest August 24, 2017

Anne Lape wrote about anxiety in children for FYI Magazine. She tells us how it can get in the way of learning and what parents can do.

And the Senior Director of the Mackinac Center's Morey Fiscal Policy Initiative says Michigan should be glad that it didn't win an economic battle to land a Foxconn plant. Michael LaFaive says Wisconsin paid too much, and he says economic incentive programs don't produce the jobs they promise.