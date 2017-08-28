WestSouthwest August 28, 2017

By 2 hours ago

Credit WMUK

On WestSouthwest, the former director of an organization dedicated to helping non-profit groups in Kalamazoo. And the latest interview responding to our audience questions and comments about Islam. 


When ONEplace launched in 2009 to help support non-profits in Kalamazoo, Thom Andrews was named its director. He held that job until recently when he stepped down due to health problems. Andrews joined us to discuss how non-profit groups succeed and the challenges they face, as well as the future of ONEplace.

When we asked for questions and comments about Islam from our audience, the subject of women came up. Leenah Safi, one of the chaplains for the Felicity Foundation at the University of Michigan, joined us to discuss women's role in Muslim teachings and history. 

WestSouthwest

