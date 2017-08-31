WestSouthwest August 31, 2017

We get ready for the beginning of football season on WestSouthwest.  We're joined by Western Michigan University Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard. And we look back over 100 years to when the color barrier was broken for Western's football team.


Western Michigan University will begin the football season with a new coach, but Kathy Beauregard has been a constant for the Broncos. She's been Athletic Director since 1997. Beauregard sits down with WMUK's Gordon Evans, Bill Broderick of the Battle Creek Enquirer and Patrick Nothaft of the Kalamazoo Gazette. They discuss a new football season, finances, TV and the slow growth of women leading athletic departments. 

Sam Dunlap was the first African-American football player for what was then called Western State Normal School. Historian Tom Dietz tells us how Dunlap came to Kalamazoo over a century ago, and why he's now in the Western Michigan University Athletic Hall of Fame. 

Western Michigan University Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard says last football season was “a dream come true” for the Broncos, but she says the dream doesn’t stop. 


Notre Dame’s legendary coach Knute Rockne said he had never seen a better punter than Sam Dunlap. Fielding Yost said his University of Michigan team couldn’t slow Dunlap down, much less stop him at running back.