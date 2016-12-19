On WestSouthwest, Congressman Fred Upton discusses 21st Century Cures, Palisades and more. And former State lawmaker Ken Sikkema tells us why he thinks the state legislature could pass criminal justice reform next year.

WestSouthwest December 19, 2016

President Obama signed the 21st Century Cures Act into law last week. West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton tells us what it will mean for medical research. He also discusses the planned closing of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in 2018 and the incoming Trump administration.

The Michigan Legislature adjourned for the year without passing criminal justice reform measures. Former state lawmaker Ken Sikkema says he's disappointed that none of the bills could make it through both the state House and Senate. But Sikkema, who is now a Senior Policy Fellow at Public Sector Consultants, says there is still momentum to approve criminal justice reform next year. He says it's also one of the few issues that has support from both conservatives and liberals.