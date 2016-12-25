WestSouthwest December 26, 2016

On WestSouthwest an extended version of an interview that originally aired in October. Orson Welles' radio broadcast of War of the Worlds and the phenomenon of "fake news."

WestSouthwest with A. Brad Schwartz

Michigan author A. Brad Schwartz details the fallout from Orson Welles' radio broadcast of the H.G. Wells drama War of the Worlds. But he tells WMUK's Andy Robins that news accounts over dramatized the reaction of the audience. Schwartz is the author of Broadcast Hysteria: Orson Welles' War of the Worlds And the Art of Fake News. A version of the interview originally aired October 20th.