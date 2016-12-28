WestSouthwest December 29, 2016

Women's Suffrage Headquarters in Cleveland
Credit Library of Congress/Wikimedia Commons

Our final WestSouthwest of 2016 is an extended version of an interview from earlier this year on the history of women's suffrage in the United States.


Western Michigan University Political Science Professor Kevin Corder and University of Notre Dame Political Science Professor Christina Wolbrecht are the co-authors of Counting Women's Ballots: Female Voters From Suffrage Through the New Deal.

They joined us for an interview that originally aired in August on the history of women earning the right to vote, and how they used it in the first few elections after the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was enacted. 

Image from Wikimedia Commons

