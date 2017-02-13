WestSouthwest February 13, 2017

On WestSouthwest, the future of charter schools under a new Education Secretary. And Michigan's budget, tax proposals and infrastructure spending.

Western Michigan University Professor Gary Miron has extensively studied and written about charter schools and other forms of "school choice." He says charter schools will likely expand now that Betsy DeVos has been sworn in as Secretary of Education. Miron says there are problems with rapid growth of charters and online education.

The Michigan League for Public Policy has often been critical of Governor Rick Snyder's budget proposals. But the organization that works on poverty issues says there is much to like in this year's proposed spending plan. The league's president Gilda Jacobs says there are smart investments in health and education, and no proposal to cut taxes. Jacobs also discusses investing in infrastructure and the tragic accident two years ago that took her daughter's life.