WestSouthwest February 16, 2017

On WestSouthwest, what is fake news? Is it new? What should you watch for? And the Michigan Campaign Finance Network examines the most expensive state House races in 2016. 


A panel discussion on fake news is scheduled for Monday at Western Michigan University. We talk with two of the participants, WMU Professors Sue Ellen Christian and Peter Wielhouwer. 

The Michigan Campaign Finance Network says that seven races for state House topped more than $1-million in 2016. Three of them were in Southwest Michigan. Michigan Campaign Finance Network Director Craig Mauger breaks down the numbers. 

