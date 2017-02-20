WestSouthwest February 20, 2017

A new hotline has been launched in an effort to reduce infant mortality in Kalamazoo County. And a Kalamazoo writer chronicles a civil rights pilgrimage.
Cradle Kalamazoo is the latest effort to address infant mortality and the large racial disparity in Kalamazoo County. YWCA Kalamazoo CEO Grace Lubwama explains how a new hotline - 269-888-KIDS will connect pregnant women to resources.
Writer Robert Weir was part of a journey last year to key sites in the civil rights movement in southern states. He wrote about the pilgrimage for the February issue of Encore Magazine.