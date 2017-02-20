A new hotline has been launched in an effort to reduce infant mortality in Kalamazoo County. And a Kalamazoo writer chronicles a civil rights pilgrimage.

WestSouthwest February 20, 2017

Cradle Kalamazoo is the latest effort to address infant mortality and the large racial disparity in Kalamazoo County. YWCA Kalamazoo CEO Grace Lubwama explains how a new hotline - 269-888-KIDS will connect pregnant women to resources.

Writer Robert Weir was part of a journey last year to key sites in the civil rights movement in southern states. He wrote about the pilgrimage for the February issue of Encore Magazine.