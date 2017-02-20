WestSouthwest February 20, 2017

Writer Robert Weir at the Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama
Credit Courtesy of Robert Weir

A new hotline has been launched in an effort to reduce infant mortality in Kalamazoo County. And a Kalamazoo writer chronicles a civil rights pilgrimage. 


Cradle Kalamazoo is the latest effort to address infant mortality and the large racial disparity in Kalamazoo County. YWCA Kalamazoo CEO Grace Lubwama explains how a new hotline - 269-888-KIDS will connect pregnant women to resources.

Writer Robert Weir was part of a journey last year to key sites in the civil rights movement in southern states. He wrote about the pilgrimage for the February issue of Encore Magazine. 

WSW: A Journey About Race, Past And Present

Courtesy of Robert Weir

Robert Weir was “a little too young” to participate in the civil rights movement. Since he grew up in a rural, all-white area in Michigan, he didn’t know much about the movement until Martin Luther King Junior was assassinated. Weir has since written about civil rights, and recently joined a pilgrimage to key sites in three southern states. The Living Legacy Pilgrimage is a bus tour through Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.


WSW: Infant Mortality, Poverty And Race

Gabi Menashe / Flickr

The CEO of YWCA Kalamazoo says “In 30 years we don’t want to be talking about infant mortality in Kalamazoo.” Grace Lubwama says Cradle Kalamazoo will include a new hotline to help connect pregnant women to resources. 