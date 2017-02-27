On WestSouthwest, Bridge's academic state champs. And a Kalamazoo College graduate now works to help colleges move to renewable energy.

WestSouthwest February 27, 2017

Bridge has named 54 schools "Academic State Champs" this year. Computer Assisted Reporting Specialist Mike Wilkinson explains how the schools were picked and how Kalamazoo's high schools stack up.

Kalamazoo College graduate Bronte Payne planned to be a doctor, but while she was going to K-College a massive oil spill on the Kalamazoo River sparked her interest in environmental issues. Payne tells us about her work with Environment America.