WestSouthwest February 6, 2017

By 1 minute ago

Credit WMUK

On WestSouthwest, a Kalamazoo businessman reflects on coming to America and reacts to President Trump's immigration order. And parents at Kalamazoo's bilingual elementary school connect amid concerns about students. 


Habib Mandwee came to the United States in 1980 to attend Western Michigan University. The native of Iraq stayed, launched businesses and became a U.S. Citizen. Mandwee says he's felt welcome in the U.S., but now is more often asked about his religion or where he came from. 

Parents of student at El Sol Elementary in Kalamazoo are concerned about the legal status of some of those students. One of those parents, Allison Parsons, tells WMUK's Sehvilla Mann, how they've responded since the election of President Donald Trump. 

Tags: 
WestSouthwest

Related Content

WSW: New Questions Get Asked After Immigration Order

By 20 minutes ago
Manuel Balce Ceneta, the Associated Press / The Associated Press

Habib Mandwee says he cherishes the moment he became a U.S. Citizen. He says that day in 1986 “was a great day for me.” 


WSW: Bilingual School Parents Counter Trump by Building Community

By 12 hours ago
Frank Franklin II / AP Photo

Many parents of students at El Sol Elementary, a public school in Kalamazoo where students learn in English and Spanish, see the election of Donald Trump as a crisis.