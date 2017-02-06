WestSouthwest February 6, 2017

On WestSouthwest, a Kalamazoo businessman reflects on coming to America and reacts to President Trump's immigration order. And parents at Kalamazoo's bilingual elementary school connect amid concerns about students.

Habib Mandwee came to the United States in 1980 to attend Western Michigan University. The native of Iraq stayed, launched businesses and became a U.S. Citizen. Mandwee says he's felt welcome in the U.S., but now is more often asked about his religion or where he came from.

Parents of student at El Sol Elementary in Kalamazoo are concerned about the legal status of some of those students. One of those parents, Allison Parsons, tells WMUK's Sehvilla Mann, how they've responded since the election of President Donald Trump.