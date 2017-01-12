On WestSouthwest, two segments on social justice events in Kalamazoo. A discussion of "America Divided" is scheduled for Tuesday in Kalamazoo. A Day of Learning and Action will take place at Western Michigan University on Monday.

WestSouthwest January 12, 2017

The first ever National Day of Healing will be held on Tuesday. The Kalamazoo Community Foundation is hosting a screening and documentary of the documentary of America Divided. Earlene McMichael speaks with Lanna Lewis of the Kalamazoo Community Foundation and Jacob Pinney-Johnson of the Society of History and Racial Equity.

A series of events has begun at Western Michigan University to honor the life and legacy of civil right leader Martin Luther King Junior. On Monday, the Martin Luther King Holiday, a day of Learning and Action is being held at the Bernhard Center. Western English Professor Alan Webb tells WMUK's Gordon Evans about how the "teach-in" on issues related to justice, climate and civil rights.