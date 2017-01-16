WestSouthwest January 16, 2017

By 5 minutes ago

Credit WMUK

On WestSouthwest, we examine the role of women in the civil rights movement. And preview the confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education as well as the State of the State Address.


The Executive Director of the Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership at Kalamazoo College speaks on Wednesday at Western Michigan University.  Mia Henry will discuss the role of women in the civil rights movement. It's also part of the events at WMU to honor Martin Luther King Junior. 

This will be a busy political week for Michigan. A confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos' nomination as Secretary of Education is scheduled for Tuesday. That night Governor Snyder will deliver his State of the State Address. We discuss that with the Michigan Public Radio Network's Capitol Bureau Chief Rick Pluta. 

Related Content

WSW: Women's Inspiring Legacy Of Civil Rights

By 17 minutes ago
Gene Herrick, The Associated Press / AP

The Executive Director of the Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership at Kalamazoo College says in the history of the civil rights movement women have become symbols, rather than recognized for their work. Mia Henry says many women made valuable contributions in the fight for civil rights. 

WSW: A Busy Political Week For Michigan

By 49 minutes ago
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

The Michigan Public Radio Network’s Capitol Bureau Chief Rick Pluta says “Absent some cataclysmic turn of events” Betsy DeVos’ nomination as Secretary of Education won’t be derailed. But he says her confirmation hearings represent a debate over education policy. 