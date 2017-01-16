On WestSouthwest, we examine the role of women in the civil rights movement. And preview the confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education as well as the State of the State Address.

WestSouthwest January 16, 2017

The Executive Director of the Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership at Kalamazoo College speaks on Wednesday at Western Michigan University. Mia Henry will discuss the role of women in the civil rights movement. It's also part of the events at WMU to honor Martin Luther King Junior.

This will be a busy political week for Michigan. A confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos' nomination as Secretary of Education is scheduled for Tuesday. That night Governor Snyder will deliver his State of the State Address. We discuss that with the Michigan Public Radio Network's Capitol Bureau Chief Rick Pluta.