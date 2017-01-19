WestSouthwest January 19, 2017

Credit WMUK

On WestSouthwest, members of Western Michigan University's Climate Change Action Group react to the testimony of the nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency. And the idea of a local ID card. 


President-Elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the EPA says climate change is not a hoax. But two members of WMU's Climate Change Action Group say that isn't enough. Western Professors David Karowe and Paul Clements speak with WMUK's Gordon Evans. 

Kalamazoo County is considering a local ID program. Sehvilla Mann talks with Keta Cowan, who helped launch an ID program in Washtenaw County. She explains the benefits of an ID, and how it would work.

WestSouthwest

