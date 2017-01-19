On WestSouthwest, members of Western Michigan University's Climate Change Action Group react to the testimony of the nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency. And the idea of a local ID card.

WestSouthwest January 19, 2017

President-Elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the EPA says climate change is not a hoax. But two members of WMU's Climate Change Action Group say that isn't enough. Western Professors David Karowe and Paul Clements speak with WMUK's Gordon Evans.

Kalamazoo County is considering a local ID program. Sehvilla Mann talks with Keta Cowan, who helped launch an ID program in Washtenaw County. She explains the benefits of an ID, and how it would work.