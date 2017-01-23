WestSouthwest January 23, 2017

By 45 minutes ago

Credit WMUK

On WestSouthwest, as President Trump takes office, we examine two issues that were major campaign themes.


Susan Reed, Managing Attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, says the nation's immigration policy can change by "flipping a switch." She says that will likely mean more deportations.

During the campaign President Trump promised to bring back coal jobs by reducing regulations. But Western Michigan University Geosciences Professor Joyashish Thakurta says it's hard to change the trend away from coal. 

Tags: 
WestSouthwest

Related Content

WSW: Flipping The Switch On Immigration

By 2 hours ago
John Minchillo, Associated Press / AP

Susan Reed says it won’t take long to change immigration policy in the United States. The Managing Attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center in Kalamazoo says “the deportation machine is already built.” 


WSW: Market Forces And Regulations Push Energy Trends

By 2 hours ago
A partially constructed wind tunnel. A new type of wind power from the Sheerwind Company based in Minnesota. It funnels wind to increase wind speeds that then blow past propellers to make energy.
Rebecca Thiele/WMUK

A Western Michigan University professor says market forces, not government policy will determine the future of the energy industry. Joyashish Thakurtha says trend is away from coal toward natural gas. 