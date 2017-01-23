On WestSouthwest, as President Trump takes office, we examine two issues that were major campaign themes.

WestSouthwest January 23, 2017

Susan Reed, Managing Attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, says the nation's immigration policy can change by "flipping a switch." She says that will likely mean more deportations.

During the campaign President Trump promised to bring back coal jobs by reducing regulations. But Western Michigan University Geosciences Professor Joyashish Thakurta says it's hard to change the trend away from coal.