WestSouthwest January 26, 2017

On WestSouthwest, the Douglas Community Association's new Executive Director tells us what she has planned for the non-profit organization. And the president of the Free Software Foundation speaks at Kalamazoo College next week.


Cheree Thomas started as Executive Director of the Douglas Community Association on December 19th. Thomas tells Earlene McMichael that she plans more programming to strengthen families. 

Richard Stallman says once data is collected it will be misused. The president of the Free Software Foundation tells Gordon Evans that there is no virtually no privacy on the Internet. Stallman speaks Monday night at Kalamazoo College. 

