WestSouthwest January 30, 2017

On WestSouthwest, a Western Michigan University Professor discusses the dynamics of family businesses and the shift from one generation to the next. And an interview with the director of the documentary Alice's Ordinary People, which will be shown at the Kalamazoo Public Library on Thursday. 


Laurel Ofstein is a Professor of Management in Western Michigan University's Haworth College of Business. She studies family businesses, how they operate, grow and how often they pass from one generation to the next. 

Craig Dudnick made Alice's Ordinary People to tell the story of Alice Tregay. Dudnick says the Chicago woman's grassroots work on civil rights issues inspired many, including a young Barack Obama. Alice's Ordinary People will be shown Thursday night at 7:00 at the Kalamazoo Public Library. Dudnick will be on hand to discuss his documentary. 

