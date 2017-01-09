On WestSouthwest, we sit down with Kalamazoo County's New Public Health Director. And the editor of the Gongwer News Service questions if anyone would want to be an Emergency Manager in Michigan.

WestSouthwest January 9, 2017

Kalamazoo County's new Public Health Director Jim Rutherford explains why the county's high rate of sexually transmitted infections is an economic issue as well as a public health problem. He also tells Sehvilla Mann about plans to address the racial disparity in infant mortality and plans to move the department to a new location.

The headline on a recent blog post from Gongwer News Service Editor Zach Gorchow reads Is the Emergency Manager Law Already, in Effect, Dead? Gorchow tells WMUK's Gordon Evans that criminal charges against two former Emergency Managers for Flint raise the question of whether anyone could be found to manage a financially troubled city or school district.