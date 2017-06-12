WestSouthwest June 12, 2017

By 19 hours ago

Credit WMUK

On WestSouthwest, state Senator Margaret O'Brien on female genital mutilation, opioids, the state budget and a part-time legislature. And a rebroadcast of an interview from earlier this year on the merits of a local ID program. 


State Senator Margaret O'Brien has co-sponsored legislation to make female genital mutilation a state crime, she also has sponsored some of the bills in a package on prescribing opioids. She discusses those bills, the state budget and the proposal for a part-time legislature. 

A task force is due to report soon on the idea for a local ID in Kalamazoo County. Earlier this year, Sehvilla Mann spoke with the leader of one of the groups that helped create a local ID in Washtenaw County. A version of that interview is included in today's program. 

Tags: 
WestSouthwest

Related Content

WSW: O'Brien Says Female Genital Mutilation Is About "Controlling Women"

By 19 hours ago
State Capitol - file photo
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

State Senator Margaret O’Brien says female genital mutilation is horrific, and she says there is never a medical reason for it. The Kalamazoo County Republican is one of the sponsors of a package of bills to make female genital mutilation a state crime.


WSW: The Case for a Local ID Card

By Jan 19, 2017
Courtesy of Synod Community Services

What do your bank, the library and your employer have in common? At some point they have probably all asked you for some ID.

You might have also shown an ID card to fill a prescription, or to pick up your kids from school.

That’s no problem if you have a state ID such as a driver’s license. But for millions of Americans, state identification is out of reach. 