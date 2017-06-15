On WestSouthwest, a documentary on literacy screens in Kalamazoo, and matching volunteers with organizations that need their help.

WestSouthwest June 15, 2017

Making America Read is being shown June 20th in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Literacy Council Director Michael Evans discusses the film, events with it and the issue of literacy with Earlene McMichael.

Volunteer Kalamazoo is no longer a stand alone non-profit organization. But volunteers can still find groups that need their help. The Kalamazoo Community Foundation and Gryphon Place are holding the Find Your Case fair on June 27th.