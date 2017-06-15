WestSouthwest June 15, 2017

By & 21 hours ago



On WestSouthwest, a documentary on literacy screens in Kalamazoo, and matching volunteers with organizations that need their help. 


Making America Read is being shown June 20th in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Literacy Council Director Michael Evans discusses the film, events with it and the issue of literacy with Earlene McMichael. 

Volunteer Kalamazoo is no longer a stand alone non-profit organization. But volunteers can still find groups that need their help. The Kalamazoo Community Foundation and Gryphon Place are holding the Find Your Case fair on June 27th. 

WSW: U.S. Premiere of 'Making America Read' Film Planned Tuesday in Kalamazoo

By 23 hours ago
allevents.in

A documentary that debuted overseas earlier this year about America's "illiteracy crisis" will be shown Tuesday, June 20 in Kalamazoo -- the first screening in the United States, says Michael Evans, executive of the Kalamazoo Literacy Council. A discussion will follow. The council's tutoring work with struggling adult learners is featured in the 24-minute "Making America Read" film. Evans joins WMUK's Earlene McMichael on today's WestSouthwest to discuss the event. (Click on icon to hear interview.)


WSW: 'Find Your Cause' Links Volunteers With Nonprofit Needs

By 23 hours ago
Earlene McMichael | WMUK

Volunteer Kalamazoo may no longer be a standalone nonprofit organization -- it closed last year -- but its work matching volunteers with community needs lives on. It's now a program of Kalamazoo's Gryphon Place crisis center. And one big way officials say that that program has, and will continue to, let individuals learn about service opportunities is through Find Your Cause, a volunteer fair. The event is coming up on Tuesday, June 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Community Foundation in downtown Kalamazoo, which is sponsoring the event with the reformed Volunteer Kalamazoo.