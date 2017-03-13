WestSouthwest March 13, 2017

On WestSouthwest, how much money lobbyists spend money on trying to shape legislation in Lansing. And what proposed federal cuts could mean for Great Lakes policy. 


The Michigan Campaign Finance Network calls 2016 the "year of the lobbyist" based on the money spent on lobbying last year. Director Craig Mauger tells us how some of that money is spent, and why it's hard to know what lobbyists are trying to influence with that money.

President Trump has proposed big cuts to Great Lakes programs. Contributor to Detroit Public Television's Great Lakes Bureau Gary Wilson discusses the policy and political implications. 

Gary Wilson says if the Trump administration’s proposed cuts stand it would be devastating for Great Lakes restoration. The contributor to Detroit Public Television’s Great Lakes Bureau says it would be like a panic stop with your car. “You’re going forward and then suddenly put a halt to everything.”


The Michigan Campaign Finance Network calls 2016 the year of the lobbyist. But the group’s director Craig Mauager says 2017 could top it.