On WestSouthwest, how much money lobbyists spend money on trying to shape legislation in Lansing. And what proposed federal cuts could mean for Great Lakes policy.

WestSouthwest March 13, 2017

The Michigan Campaign Finance Network calls 2016 the "year of the lobbyist" based on the money spent on lobbying last year. Director Craig Mauger tells us how some of that money is spent, and why it's hard to know what lobbyists are trying to influence with that money.

President Trump has proposed big cuts to Great Lakes programs. Contributor to Detroit Public Television's Great Lakes Bureau Gary Wilson discusses the policy and political implications.