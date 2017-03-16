On WestSouthwest, the moral case for a liberal arts education. And a Western Michigan University student is the keynote speaker for the 15th Annual Peace Service.

WestSouthwest March 16, 2017

Kristopher Phillips says studying the liberal arts develops critical thinking skills and the ability to listen to different points of view. Phillips makes a presentation at Western Michigan University on Thursday.

After she graduates from Western Michigan University in a few weeks, May Ye plans to go to rabbinical school. As a rabbi, Ye says she can "dig deep into social justice work." Ye will speak Sunday at the Kalamazoo Interfaith Coalition for Peace and Justice 15th Annual Peace Service.