On WestSouthwest, a Western Michigan University Political Science Professor tells us what repealing the Dodd-Frank financial reform law could mean. And YWCA Kalamazoo takes aim at hate crimes.

WestSouthwest March 2, 2017

The 2008 financial crisis led to the Dodd-Frank regulatory reforms of the financial system. Now amid complaints about complexity and other burdens, President Trump is proposing scaling back or repealing the law. WMU Political Science Professor Kevin Corder studies financial policy and has written two books on the Federal Reserve System. He tells us what changes could mean.

YWCA Kalamazoo has launched Project Speak Up to address hate crimes in Southwest Michigan. Project Coordinator Emily Deering and Community Education Specialist Demetrias Wolverton explain how the legal, support and education programs planned.