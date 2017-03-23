On WestSouthwest, a Battle Creek Enquirer reporter examines how felons pursue work after they get out of prison. And a group that want to change Michigan's redistricting process holds a town hall meeting Sunday in Kalamazoo.

WestSouthwest March 23, 2017

After Battle Creek Enquirer Reporter Dillon Davis heard a speaker at a presentation in October, he wanted to write about felons looking for work after prison. Samuel Hunter discussed his time in prison, and how he turned his life around. Davis writes about some of the men in Southwest Michigan who have found work after being released.

The group Voters Not Politicians is working on a ballot proposal to change Michigan's process for drawing boundary lines for Congressional and state Legislative districts. Campaign leader Katey Fahey says they haven't settled on a proposal yet, but they don't want politicians in charge of redistricting. Voters Not Politicians holds a town hall event Sunday in Kalamazoo.