WestSouthwest March 6, 2017

Michigan has delayed a final plan on possibly closing 38 schools in the state, including two in Kalamazoo. Bridge reporter Chastity Pratt Dawsey recently examined other states' policies for struggling schools.

The Michigan Butterfly Network tracks butterfly patterns in the state. The Kalamazoo Nature Center's project relies in part on citizen scientists to collect data. Ashley Wick tells us how it works, and what they hope to find.