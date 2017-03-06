WestSouthwest March 6, 2017

By 40 minutes ago

Credit WMUK

On WestSouthwest, Bridge examines how other states address failing schools.  And the Michigan Butterfly Network is looking for citizen scientists to help collect data. 


Michigan has delayed a final plan on possibly closing 38 schools in the state, including two in Kalamazoo. Bridge reporter Chastity Pratt Dawsey recently examined other states' policies for struggling schools. 

The Michigan Butterfly Network tracks butterfly patterns in the state. The Kalamazoo Nature Center's project relies in part on citizen scientists to collect data. Ashley Wick tells us how it works, and what they hope to find. 

Tags: 
WestSouthwest

Related Content

WSW: Tracking Butterflies And Why It's Important

By 1 hour ago
Ekabhishek, Wikimedia Commons

The director of the Michigan Butterfly Network says that butterflies can be an indicator of the overall health of an ecosystem. Ashley Wick says that’s why they are seeking citizen scientists to track butterflies in the Kalamazoo area and statewide. 


WSW: Bridge Examines How Other States Handle Struggling Schools

By 1 hour ago
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

When it comes to dealing with failing schools, Bridge Reporter Chastity Pratt Dawsey says Michigan is in a class all its own.